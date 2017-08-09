A young beaver is being cared for after it caught the attention of a dog in woodland.

It’s thought the kit, who has been named Timber, could have gone through its ordeal on its first outing in the open.

The tiny furry beaver is now being looked after by the Scottish SPCA after being taken to a vets in Crieff.

Timber was sniffed out by a pooch while out for a walk and is believed to have been shaken up by the ordeal.

Colin Seddon, manager of the Scottish SPCA’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross, said the little critter will be in their care for around two years.

He said: “Timber arrived into our care at only ten weeks old after being caught by a dog on what could have been one of his first times out of the lodge!

“At such a young age he would have still been taking milk but has moved onto solid food in our care.

“Timber is the first beaver kit we have cared for at our centre in Fishcross so it’s very exciting.

“He will remain in our care for up to two years as this is the length of time beaver kits stay with their parents in the wild. After this they are able to find territories and partners of their own.

“We’ll release Timber back into the wild with the landowners permissions along with the appropriate licences once he is matured and ready.”

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.