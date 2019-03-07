Animal charity issues warning after two local cats die ‘slow and painful death’ from poisoning

A heartbroken pet owner has highlighted the danger antifreeze poses to animals after two cats on his street died from suspected poisoning.

George McDougall said his beloved moggy Bella went from being full of life to listless and distressed within hours.

Bella was one of two cats put to sleep within a fortnight after they were believed to have ingested antifreeze in the Laverock Path area of Glenrothes.

Animal welfare charity Scottish SPCA said antifreeze caused cats and dogs to suffer a “very slow and painful death”.

