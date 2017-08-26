Animal charity to hold open day at Dundee rescue centre

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

The Scottish SPCA is launching its 10th annual Scottish Animal Week on September 4.

To mark the milestone, the charity will be hosting a variety of events over the week including street collections on Saturday September 9 and an open day at the centre in Dundee on Sunday September 10.

The open day is free to everyone interested in animals with a host of activities happening throughout the day.

During the 10 years that Scotland’s animal welfare charity has been celebrating Scottish Animal Week, it has rescued and rehomed more than 50,000 animals.

Among those currently in its care is Nacho, a smiley leopard gecko, which arrived 90 days ago.

Dundee Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre manager Elliot Hay said: “Nacho is looking for an experienced owner as she’s not a beginner pet.

“Leopard geckos require an adequately sized enclosure as well as the correct lighting, heat and diet, which consists of locusts, crickets, roaches and meal worms.

“If anyone is interested in meeting Nacho then they should pop along to the centre or give us a call on 03000 999 999.”

Elliot added: “We believe that every animal has a perfect match out there so Nacho will stay in our care until we can find a suitable owner.”

This year the charity has given talks to more than 24,000 children in Tayside, Angus and Fife through its “Prevention through Education” programme.