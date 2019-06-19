Animal charity encouraging locals to take part in Dundee Kiltwalk

The Scottish SPCA is encouraging locals to take part in the Dundee Kiltwalk.

The animal welfare charity is calling on active locals who are keen to get outdoors and raise funds for animals in need.

The Dundee Kiltwalk will take place on August 18.

Manager of the Scottish SPCA Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre at Petterden, outside Dundee, Elliot Hay, said: “The Kiltwalk is a fantastic way to raise funds for animals in the local area, whilst getting fit in the process and having a bit of fun too!

“Participants can choose from the Mighty Stride (26 miles), the Big Stroll (13 miles) or the Wee Wander (six miles) so it’s perfect for people of different fitness levels.

“There’s a walk for everyone, from the super fit to complete beginners,” said Elliot.

“We don’t receive any government funding which means we rely on the public to be able to continue our work rescuing and rehoming animals in desperate need of help.”

“Anyone who sets themselves the challenge of taking part in one of the events really will be helping save lives.”

For more information, or to register your place, visit scottishspca.org/kiltwalk.

If the Dundee date doesn’t suit, the Edinburgh Kiltwalk will take place on September 15.