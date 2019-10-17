Animal charity asked to attend Dundee drugs raid following ‘concerns’ for a dog

An animal rescue charity was asked to attend a drugs raid in the Polepark area following “concerns” for a dog.

The Scottish SPCA (SSPCA) attended an address on Edward Street.

A spokeswoman for the organisation confirmed they had accompanied police officers because fears had been expressed for a dog on the premises.

She confirmed the issue had since been “resolved”.

Images taken at the time showed an SSPCA van on the scene, along with police.

One local said she was “surprised” to see the animal charity during the raid at an address near the junction with Forest Park Place.

The SSPCA spokeswoman added: “We can confirm we attended an incident led by Police Scotland on October 8.

“There were concerns for a dog on the premises but the issue has since been resolved.”