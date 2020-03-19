Animal centre staff appeal to find new homes for finches

Staff from an animal rescue centre have appealed for new homes for more than 20 finches after their previous owner died.

The birds are all part of one aviary and were handed in to the Scottish SPCA at Petterden where they are being cared for along with a selection of other animals.

Megan Wilkinson, a senior animal care assistant, said: “We get birds quite often and we are good are re-homing them.

“In this case with the 22 finches the owner had passed away. They had a large aviary and all belonged to the one person.”

Finches originate from Australia, where they can be seen flying alongside wild budgerigars.

But in the Rescue and Rehoming Centre at Petterden, they’re being cared for alongside a complete assortment of animals.

Meghan added: “We also take in dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and most small furry animals to be honest.

“We have had a unusual pets handed into us as well including reptiles like bearded dragons. We had two of them recently and both came from different circumstances.

“One wasn’t coping at an owner’s home who was unable to care for it and the other owner had too many animals to look after and handed it in.”

“We recently had a pair of Quaker parrots to re-home because the person had an aviary with other birds and the parrots were too much trouble.

“I think the most unusual animal to be given to us was a pygmy hedgehog, although we have had turkeys and a peacock which we think was a stray which had flown away and could not find its way back home.”

Megan, 30, who has worked at the centre for eight years, said it was particularly rewarding to rehome animals which had been there for a while.

“We do a lot of checks such a giving people a pre-home questionnaire and we do home checks especially for dogs and also make sure we are happy with the people who come in to get an animal, ” she commented.

“But, as I said, it is very rewarding when we find new homes for the animals and a lot of people stay in touch.

“Some bring them back to see us and we often get sent photos of how they are doing which is really nice to see.”

Readers interested in offering to rehome the finches should contact the Scottish SPCA on 0300 099 9999.