Angus youth football club looks to add players to squad this season with online plea

Brechin City Youths Football Club is looking for players for its 2013 team.

Management posted on social media to say they are looking to add to their squad numbers.

They are currently training on Friday nights 6-7pm at the Public Park in Brechin. Anyone born in 2013 is eligible to play for the team this coming season.

A spokesman said: “If your child would be keen to give football a try, please bring them along to training.

“The club is fully complying with current Covid-19 guidance.

“Training times will change in October as per our winter training timetable.

“Development football is all about enjoying football with friends and learning to love having the ball at your feet.

“Players will be invited to attend monthly football festivals around Angus, in line with Covid-19 permissions.”

If you would like any more information, visit the Brechin City Youths Footbal Club Facebook page.