Angus youngster Ruby back home just seven weeks after life-saving double lung transplant

Arbroath youngster Ruby Walker has returned to the comfort of her own bed just seven weeks after undergoing a lifesaving double lung transplant.

Diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just two weeks old, Ruby suffered a viral infection when she was seven months, leading to damage to her lungs which left her reliant on oxygen.

She was added to the transplant list in late 2016 and, on March 28 this year, 10-year-old Ruby received the donor organs at Freeman Hospital, in Newcastle.

Mum Diane Boyd had regularly updated wellwishers on her daughter’s progress through the Ruby’s Dreams Facebook page and it has now been flooded with further messages of support after a picture of the smiling primary pupil sprawled across her own bed appeared.

“We are finally back living with our family and I can’t even describe how happy this makes me feel,” said Diane.