Angus woman Lisa runs up funds of £3.5k for charity at New York Marathon

An Angus runner has raised almost £3,500 for a children’s cancer charity after taking on the New York Marathon earlier this month.

Lisa Wilson celebrated her 40th birthday by tackling the 26.2-mile course through the five boroughs of the Big Apple on November 3.

The challenge had an added poignancy as it came just seven months after a friend’s young daughter Sophia died from a rare form of cancer.

Lisa said: “I initially did not get a place to take part in the marathon but then I was offered a spot through the charity Children with Cancer UK.

“We had to raise £2,500 to take part but I couldn’t look at a picture of Fifi and not accept the place.”

The council worker has since smashed that initial fundraising target.

The money raised will go towards the charity Children with Cancer UK in memory of her friend’s daughter who died less than a year after she was first diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour.

Lisa explained: “Sophia was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma in September last year. It’s a rare form of cancer that mainly effects children and it’s 100% fatal.”

