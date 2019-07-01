Angus woman Jean sets up phoneline to help elderly combat loneliness

An Angus woman has spoken about how rewarding it is to provide a “lifeline” for lonely and isolated older people.

Jean Clark from Brechin has asked others to get involved in the Silver Line, a free helpline for older people that was founded by Dame Esther Rantzen after she experienced extreme loneliness following the death of her husband, Desmond Willcox.

Jean said: “Loneliness can affect confidence and destroy a person’s wellbeing, yet many are unaware of this problem and there is still something of a stigma attached.

“But for many people in the UK, loneliness has become a way of life. That is why I volunteer my time to the Silver Line.”

Jean started volunteering when she retired and she has presented a radio show, been a volunteer driver with Contact the Elderly and has read for Angus Talking Newspaper. She has volunteered for the Silver Line for five years after more than 20 years of working with Dundee Samaritans.

“As I listened to Esther Rantzen launch the Silver Line in November 2013, I realised it was offering something very similar to what I had done for 20-plus years with Dundee Samaritans,” she said.

“This is a special service which the Silver Line offers in which volunteers are matched to an older person to make weekly friendship calls on a longer-term basis.

“Throughout the chats, they open up about their lives. I look forward to my weekly calls, which are very rewarding.”

Silver Line chief executive Sophie Andrews said: “A call to the Silver Line can help. The important thing with loneliness is to do something about it.”

Contact 0800 470 8090 for help or for details.