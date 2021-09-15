Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Angus war memorials shine in Legion Scotland centenary year competition

By Graham Brown
September 15, 2021, 12:27 pm
Carnoustie Legion chairman Davie Paton and others involved in looking after the award-winning town memorial. Pic: Paul Reid.
Carnoustie Legion chairman Davie Paton and others involved in looking after the award-winning town memorial. Pic: Paul Reid.

Angus has dominated the national competition to find Scotland’s best kept war memorials in the centenary year of Legion Scotland.

Local cenotaphs scooped three of the seven awards in the annual contest.

And the Champion of Champions accolade has once again ‘come home’ to Carnoustie.

Kirriemuir and Carmyllie also made it onto the honours list.

The stunning display at Carnoustie. Pic: Paul Reid

Spectacular flower beds with the RBLS 100 message laid out at each side of the Dundee Street memorial helped Carnoustie regain the title it previously held in 2015 and 2019.

Davie Paton, Legion Scotland national vice-chairman and chairman of Carnoustie Legion said: “Of course, being completely biased, I am over the moon that Carnoustie has – once again – won the best kept war memorial in Scotland.

“There were over 60 entries this year and the three independent judges travelled the length and breadth of Scotland to see them.

“Carnoustie coming top in Legion Scotland’s centenary year is tribute to the hard work of the Legion volunteers under Kirsty MacDonald’s leadership.

A Legion Scotland centenary wreath-laying took place at Carnoustie this summer. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“It is also testament to the tremendous support we get from the team of Angus Council gardeners.

“What makes this important year so special for Angus is the success of other war memorials in the area.

“Carmyllie is also looked after by volunteers from Carnoustie Legion and was awarded the best satellite war memorial prize.

“And Kirriemuir memorial won the best new entry category”.

Community fabric

Judging panel chairman Bill Tait of Edinburgh Botanic Gardens said: “War memorials are such an important part of the fabric of communities across Scotland.

“Nearly every city, town and village has a memorial and it remains a vital and highly visible means of remembering the sacrifices made by so many in defence of our country, from the First World War to more recent conflicts.

“Recognising the huge efforts to maintain these sacred sites through the Legion Scotland competition is so important.

The Carnoustie Legion team at the town memorial. Pic: Paul Reid.

“The judges were looking for war memorials to be in prime condition; clean, the masonry well maintained, lettering clear and legible and any metalwork well preserved. Access paths and seating are also important factors.

“On the horticultural side, flora displays are scrutinised for their condition and should be free of weeds. Lawns and hedges should also be in pristine condition.

“Use of the Legion’s colours of blue and gold gain extra points.”

Area judging took place from May to July with the national judging panel then looking at the winners for each area.

The winners were: Champion of Champions – Carnoustie

Large community with gardens – Forres

Small memorial with gardens – Golspie

Memorial without gardens – Dingwall

Small memorial with gardens – Greystone Carmyllie

Small memorial without gardens – Dallas

New entry – Kirriemuir