Angus victim who used karate to escape attackers is relieved as court appeal is thrown out

An Angus attack victim who bravely spoke out about her ordeal after seeing her assailants jailed has spoken of her relief after appeal judges rejected a bid by one of the men to overturn his conviction.

Kelly Soutar from Forfar used karate moves to escape the Bangladeshi pair, fearing she would be raped by them after they pounced on her as she walked home on September 2017.

Mohammad Islam and Shebab Smekramuddin had been working illegally in the Angus town at the time of the horrific offence, for which they each received a three-year jail term at Dundee Sheriff Court last May.

The sentencing sheriff also ordered the deportation of both men on completion of their prison sentences.

For the full story, see The Courier website.