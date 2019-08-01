Angus treasure hunter’s bid to return First World War coin to Dundee soldier’s relatives

A treasure hunter is hoping to reunite a coin scrawled upon by a Dundee soldier during the First World War with his living relatives.

Amateur metal detectorist Tom Miller, 50, from Broughty Ferry, came across the Baghdad coin while scouring a field close to Kirriemuir.

Bearing Arabic script on one side, the silver piece has been carved with a knife or a similar instrument by a soldier who Tom believes is George Dalziel, a soldier who lived in Lochee.

The coin bears the slogan “Baghdad: 1917-18”, George’s service number 89298 and RAMC – referring to the Royal Army Medical Corps.

This likely means the Lochee man – who once lived on South Road – served in the latter years of the Mesopotamian Campaign, around the time of the fall of Baghdad in March 1917.

It is not Tom’s first big find, having come across a Roman denarius coin at a dig in Kellas.

However, he believes it is one of the most significant because of the possibility that it could be reunited with George’s family.

“You never know what you’re going to find when you go out there – it’s like going fishing,” Tom said.

“With something like this when you find them you find yourself asking questions about its history – like who had this, and how it ended up here.

“Had he been up here picking tatties and lost it? You start thinking about all sorts of things.”

After posting pictures of the coin on Facebook groups dedicated to Dundee history and military history, Tom was contacted by researcher Feona Mann who offered to help.

Using electoral data and historical armed forces records, Feona was able to pin George down as being from Lochee, as the son of George and Matilda.

He enlisted in December 1914 and was discharged due to sickness on 31 May 1919 at the age of 21 and four months.

George then had three daughters – but this is where the trail runs cold.

While Feona managed to find the names of his children and their husbands, she couldn’t find details of any offspring – and so Tom has turned to the Tele to get the message out.

“The joys of Facebook have really helped – I would never have had the idea of using old records to find him,” he said.

“It would be really nice to give it back to the family but I have no idea where to go from here – which is why I hope the paper can help.”

The coin is an example of “trench art” – objects sculpted out of souvenirs or pieces of equipment and ammunition by soldiers in conflict.

These were sometimes created by soldiers in the trenches – and in George’s case, may have been created to serve as a reminder of his time in Baghdad.

Historians believe pieces like his coin were often made by proficient workshop troops who used their skills to make some money on the side.

Other examples of Baghdad coins bearing similar insignias – a chapel and pine trees – have appeared in online auctions, suggesting George may have been one of several to have enlisted the services of such a crafty soldier.

“I know of other people who have found other bits of trench art – lighters made out of rifle bullet shells and things like that,” Tom added.

“It just goes to show you that you never know what you’re going to turn up.”

