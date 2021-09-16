Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Angus tractor puller Jim beats the odds to bag British title in twin Rolls Royce-engined monster

By Graham Brown
September 16, 2021, 4:30 pm
Jim Whitecross captured the British title in his 2,500 horsepower machine, Gator. Pic: Paul Smith.
Jim Whitecross captured the British title in his 2,500 horsepower machine, Gator. Pic: Paul Smith.

With two Rolls Royce tank engines and the power of around 25 family cars, it’s hard to comprehend any such machine being considered a relative tiddler in terms of grunt.

But Mearns businessman Jim Whitecross has given the underdog its day by landing the British Tractor Pulling Championship just four years after going full throttle into the thrilling sport.

Jim Whitecross has landed the 2021 British tractor pulling title in the sport’s top class. Pic: Paul Smith.

Success in the weekend’s Aberdeenshire round of the Covid-curtailed 2021 championship means the 52-year-old has seen off the challenge of rivals with bags more power.

And he is determined to hang on to the hard-won Modified class crown by spending the winter building a new challenger – powered by four Lynx helicopter jet engines!

Newcomer

Yet four years ago, Jim was a total newcomer to the spectacle considered one of the most powerful in motorsport.

Jim, of the family-run Powerwasher Services business, near Laurencekirk, said: “We got into it in 2017 with no knowledge of the sport at all.

“We literally spectated at two events, thought they were great and within a month were on our way to Denmark to pick this machine up.”

Gator is powered by twin Rolls Royce V12 engines. Pic: Paul Smith.

His tractor, Gator, is a 2.5 tonne alcohol fuel injected monster with side-by-side V12 engines on a custom-built chassis.

From the compact, steel-caged cockpit sandwiched between two massive rear tractor tyres, Jim can unleash around 2,500 horsepower from engines built for British tanks up to the 1960s.

He said: “It might seem strange when you consider the figures, but we are the smallest tractor in terms of power.

“The modified class is dominated by tractors using two America V8 engines producing a massive amount of horsepower, probably around 4,000.

Jim Whitecross and son Kevin with Gator. Pic: Paul Smith.

“We’ve always had a lack of horsepower compared to the others in the class, but the work we have done has helped push us up the leaderboard.

“The championship this year was cut short but we picked up a first and a third at the first two events.”

It put Jim, who lives just outside Montrose, in the box seat for the 2021 title and he made sure of the title with a strong showing in the final round.

Full pull

Tractor pullers haul a drag sled along a 100-metre track, aiming for a ‘full pull’ to thrill the crowds.

More weight is added to the sled as the competition hots up, and getting control over the gargantuan power output is the key to success.

“You want to have the front wheels just a little off the ground for the best run, but it’s a tricky thing to stop the tractor from bouncing with so much power,” Jim said.

“It’s quite a spectacle and the crowds love it.”

Having originated in the US, the sport continues to grow in the UK.

Jim added: “The Scottish Tractor Pullers’ Club has been on the go since the 80s and I’m part of that.”

It has an even bigger following in other parts of Europe, where some of the top machines will deliver mind-boggling horsepower heading towards five figures.

Gator II

Jim and son, Kevin, 27, who also successfully competes, now plan to spend the winter months building Gator II.

It will feature four Rolls Royce Gem turbines originally designed for the Lynx helicopter in the 1970s.

“The other competitors like their American V8s, but I like to keep to British so that’s why we’ve stuck with the Rolls Royce engines,” said Jim.

Jim and Kevin with one of the four Rolls Royce helicopter engines destined for Gator II. Pic: Paul Smith.

“It will be the only turbine tractor in the UK and should make quite a sound.

“We’ll produce around 4,800 horsepower but there will be a huge amount of work to get the four engines working well together.

“There’s an awful lot to learn in this sport and that’s why it’s taken until now to get to this championship, but it’s a fantastic challenge.”