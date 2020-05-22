Angus thug who threatened to ‘sniper’ police after breaching bail by being with woman who was ‘hiding behind washing machine’

A man threatened to “sniper” police after breaching his bail conditions by being with a woman who was hiding behind a washing machine.

Raymond Johnston was jailed after a violent outburst following his arrest in Arbroath last month.

The 34-year-old was caught with his former partner despite being subject to bail conditions keeping him away from her.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that police had attended Johnston’s home on Anderson Street for a curfew check and found the woman in his property.

Officers asked for entry to the property but Johnston became defensive and refused to give the police access.

Prosecutor Jill Drummond said: “Other officers attended to assist. The accused was arrested in terms of breach of bail.

“He stated he wasn’t with the woman and that they were free to search the property. In the kitchen area, she was found hiding in the space behind a washing machine.

“He was taken to the police vehicle and whilst walking, made remarks about being stronger than the police and that he would knock them all out.”

Johnston added that he would tell custody staff at Dundee’s police headquarters that he was unwell so he could be taken to hospital.

He was said to have become “irate” and attempted to force himself out of the vehicle before shouting at the officers and kicking out.

The thug was heard to shout: “******* *******. Someone’s getting snipered.”

Johnston previously pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting the woman on April 28.

On the same date, on Anderson Street and en route to police headquarters on West Bell Street, Dundee, Johnston admitted he shouted, swore and made threats and derogatory remarks towards police officers.

He then struggled violently with two of the police officers.

Johnston appeared in court via a video link from HMP Perth following the preparation of social work reports.

Defence solicitor Nick Whelan said that the woman had been persistently contacting his client, adding that Johnston has had a long-standing drug addiction.

He told Sheriff George Way: “He has very little recollection of what happened that day. The complainer turned up at the door.

“He has been drug-free for three weeks which is the longest for a considerable period of time.”

Before jailing Johnston for eight months, Sheriff Way said: “I am satisfied that nothing else other than a custodial sentence will prevail here.”