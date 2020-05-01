Angus thug threatened to ‘sniper’ police after being arrested for bail breach

A violent thug who threatened to “sniper” police after being caught breaching his bail conditions is facing jail.

Raymond Johnston dished out of a torrent of abuse towards officers after being arrested in Arbroath on Tuesday.

A sheriff remanded Johnston in custody for reports after slating his “dreadful” record of previous convictions.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the 34-year-old breached his conditions by being in contact with a woman he wasn’t supposed to.

Officers had attended at Johnston’s home in Arbroath’s Anderson Street for a curfew check and found the woman in his property.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said Johnston became “irate” after being arrested.

He said: “The accused made remarks saying that he was stronger than the police and would knock them all out.

“He tells custody staff that he consumed a number of drugs. Officers make an attempt to engage but the accused then kicks out at the police officers.

“He was shouting ‘someone’s getting snipered’ and calls them ‘rat ********’ as well.”

Johnston pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting the woman on April 28.

On the same date on Anderson Street and en route to police headquarters on West Bell Street, Dundee, Johnston shouted, swore and made threats and derogatory remarks towards police officers.

He then struggled violently with two of the police officers.

Defence solicitor Nick Whelan said that the woman had turned up at Johnston’s home, adding that, according to his client, the woman had been repeatedly following him.

Mr Whelan hoped that Sheriff Tom Hughes would defer sentence on Johnston for reports, something that the sheriff was not enthused by.

Sheriff Hughes said: “Why? He’s got a dreadful record. He should have been in jail a long time ago for what he’s done.”

Johnston was given the option of receiving a custodial sentence or having sentence deferred for reports.

After Johnston chose the second option, sentence was deferred until next month and he was remanded in custody until then.