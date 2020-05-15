Angus thug jailed after attacking former friend

A thug was jailed after admitting to attacking a former friend he accused of making advances towards his girlfriend.

Dylan Fergusson, 23, also admitted threatening staff at a Home Bargains store in Montrose on the same date.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Fergusson forced his way into the man’s house on Glenlethnot Place in the town.

He admitted repeatedly punching and kicking him on the head and body, seizing his throat and brandishing a screwdriver on January 19.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson said: “The accused pulled out a screwdriver from his trousers. He brandished it towards him but did not strike him with it. He then punched and kicked him on the face and body while still holding on to it.

“This caused him to fall to the ground.”

The man attempted to get back up to his feet but was prevented from doing so by Fergusson who grabbed him by the throat and pushed him back to the floor. He shouted: “If you call the police I will be back to stab you.”

Fergusson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards staff at Home Bargains, Brechin Road, Montrose, and stealing bottles of alcohol.

Defence solicitor Billy Rennie said the two men were previously friends but Fergusson believed the man had been making advances towards his girlfriend.

Mr Rennie said: “That seems to be the backdrop to this.

“He is heavily under the influence when he arrives there and he doesn’t recall much of his behaviour.

“He has an unenviable record which is mostly attributed to drink and issues with family upbringing. He recognises that any change is likely to come from within.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Fergusson for a total of 21 months and barred him from entering the Home Bargains store for three years.