Sport Angus tennis ace Jonny O'Mara crashes out of US Open after brave last 16 battle By Ewan Smith September 6, 2021, 8:01 pm Updated: September 6, 2021, 8:02 pm Jonny O'Mara was bidding to reach the US Open quarter-final for the first time Angus tennis ace Jonny O'Mara saw his US Open doubles dream end after a brave defeat to the tournament's second seeds. O'Mara and playing partner Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi pushed Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos to the 12th game in both sets, losing 7-5, 7-5. But while the Arbroath star can be immensely proud of his efforts, his dream of reaching the last eight at New York ended on his serve.