Angus tennis ace Jonny O’Mara crashes out of US Open after brave last 16 battle

Angus tennis ace Jonny O’Mara saw his US Open doubles dream end after a brave defeat to the tournament’s second seeds.

O’Mara and playing partner Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi pushed Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos to the 12th game in both sets, losing 7-5, 7-5.

But while the Arbroath star can be immensely proud of his efforts, his dream of reaching the last eight at New York ended on his serve.