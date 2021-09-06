Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Angus tennis ace Jonny O’Mara crashes out of US Open after brave last 16 battle

By Ewan Smith
September 6, 2021, 8:01 pm Updated: September 6, 2021, 8:02 pm
Jonny O'Mara pictured in February 2021 at ATP Murray River Open in Melbourne.
Jonny O'Mara was bidding to reach the US Open quarter-final for the first time

Angus tennis ace Jonny O’Mara saw his US Open doubles dream end after a brave defeat to the tournament’s second seeds.

O’Mara and playing partner Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi pushed Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos to the 12th game in both sets, losing 7-5, 7-5.

But while the Arbroath star can be immensely proud of his efforts, his dream of reaching the last eight at New York ended on his serve.

