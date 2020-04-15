Angus teenager pens poem urging people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules

An Angus teenager has penned an inspirational poem urging people to follow the coronavirus lockdown guidance.

Children from Dudhope Multicultural Centre’s Indian classical and Bollywood dance classes have been keeping themselves busy by drawing, painting and writing during the restrictions, as well as carrying out their regular dance classes over video call.

One of the students, Anukriti Arpit Jariwala, wrote a poem titled “World Lockdown”, urging people not to panic buy food and to stay indoors to help protect the NHS.

The 14-year-old’s father works for the health board, and she wanted to urge everyone to follow the rules to make sure key workers are kept safe during the outbreak.

The Monifieth High pupil’s poem says: “The NHS staff are working for everyone, my dad is one of them, please follow the rules, as I don’t want to lose any of them.”

And her fellow dance class mates have been drawing pictures as well to help keep other children happy during the lockdown, and to show their support to key workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Class teacher, Shweta Jariwala, said it was important the children kept their morale up during these difficult times, particularly as an upcoming dance performance they were all looking forward to was cancelled.

She said: “Anukriti was thinking of her dad and she went out shopping and saw an older couple struggling to carry all their shopping and she was so hurt.

“Her poem is beautiful for someone at the age of 14.

“I have been making videos to send to all the kids so they can keep learning their dances and they are really enjoying it because they don’t have a lot to do.

“The kids had seen the news about the Nightingale Hospital in London and were inspired to draw some pictures as well.

“I thought it was really nice to encourage the kids to be creative while they are stuck at home.

“They were all out clapping for the NHS on Thursday night and they are trying to make other kids happy during the lock down.”

© Shweta Jariwala

Shweta has also been able to keep international ties with the Dundee centre during the outbreak as well.

She has been learning new dances from her friends in Rajasthan, India, and has been teaching them to the children in Tayside.

Shweta continued: “It is so strange for all of us to be at home at the moment.

“I have been dancing since I was little, but I have got a friend from Rajasthan to learn from as well, which is really good for us.

“It is positive dancing and exercising during this outbreak.”