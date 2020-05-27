Angus teenager accused of attacking nine police officers over three-day period

Nine police officers were allegedly assaulted by an Angus teenager over a three-day period.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly tried to bite some of the officers before kicking them during two separate incidents on May 22 and May 24.

Prosecutors also allege that the teen was running in front of cars.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, the teen pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him when he appeared from custody.

It is firstly alleged that on May 22 on the B9128, Welton Corner, Forfar and at police headquarters, West Bell Street, he threatened police officers with violence, shouted and swore.

He allegedly assaulted PC Marion Hinselwood by punching her on the head and trying to bite her.

© DC Thomson

PC Rebecca Capewell was allegedly kicked on the body by the youngster. He also allegedly tried to bite her repeatedly.

Court papers further allege that he carried out a similar assault on PC Marc Dryburgh. The teen also allegedly kicked PC Steven Rosser on the body.

A separate incident is alleged to have occurred on May 24 on Forfar’s South Street.

The teen is alleged to have culpably and recklessly ran in front of vehicles, causing the driver’s to take evasive action to the danger of the occupants.

It is alleged that he thereafter struggled with PCs Paul Hosking and Michael Birrell.

He is additionally charged with trying to kick PC Mark Reid.

© Google

At police headquarters, the teen allegedly tried to bite PC Samuel Drane before kicking him on the body.

Thereafter, he allegedly tried to bite PC Hosking before kicking him.

Sergeant Graeme Elrick was allegedly bitten on the body by the teenager. A final charge alleges that while within the custody suite, the teen allegedly shouted, swore and made threats.

When appearing from custody, the teenager, of Edzell, pleaded not guilty to the 12 charges he faces.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond fixed a trial for September with an intermediate diet in August. Those cases are scheduled to be heard at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The teen was released on bail.