Angus teen who sexually abused sister after playing Fifa video game placed on supervision

A teenage boy who sexually abused his sister after playing a football video game has been placed on supervision.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also caught by an older sibling sexually abusing the child on another occasion.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard that the teen and the girl had been playing a game of Fifa on an Xbox console over the Easter holidays.

He consoled his victim who lay down on a bed in frustration after losing the game.

“The teen went over to cuddle the girl as she lay down, which the child thought was “weird”.

Depute fiscal Lora Apostolova said: “At that point, after she told him to stop, he started to kiss her on the lips. The child felt upset and would not speak to anyone about it and disclosed she felt on edge.”

A week later, the teen entered a bedroom his victim was in and immediately pushed her on to a bed and kissed her on the lips. He then began to touch her inappropriately underneath her clothing.

The teen, of Forfar, pleaded guilty to inducing the child to participate in sexual activity at an address in Dundee between March 18 and May 5 by repeatedly kissing her on the face, placing his arms around her and inappropriately touching her

He returned to the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court following the preparation of social work reports and his suitability for the Tay Project, a sex offender treatment programme.

Solicitor John Boyle said that his client made “full and frank” admissions to the police during his interview.

Sheriff John Rafferty placed the teen on a community payback order with three years supervision as well as a conduct requirement keeping him away from his victim unless under supervision.

He was also placed on the Tay Project for three years.