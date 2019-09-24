Angus taxi firm offers free journeys for Thomas Cook travellers

A Montrose taxi firm reached out to people affected by the Thomas Cook collapse yesterday by offering free runs back to the Angus town from any Scottish airport.

Barry Ward, of Coastal Cabs, made the generous offer after the collapse of the travel agency.

Posting on Facebook, he said if people insisted on paying, they could donate the cash to a local charity of their choice.

**THOMAS COOK** That's not working out so well for anyone on holiday…. So if you're coming home to Bonnie Montrose we'… Posted by Barry Ward on Monday, 23 September 2019

Nearly 15,000 Thomas Cook customers were repatriated yesterday following the travel company’s collapse, the Civil Aviation Authority said.

The firm announced yesterday it had ceased trading with immediate effect, after failing to secure a rescue deal.

A statement on its website said: “Thomas Cook UK Plc and associated UK entities have entered Compulsory Liquidation and are now under the control of the Official Receiver.

“The UK business has ceased trading with immediate effect and all future flights and holidays are cancelled.

“A dedicated support service is being provided by The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to assist customers currently overseas and those in the UK with future bookings.”

The CAA completed 64 flights on the first day of the operation, bringing 14,700 people back to the UK, and is expected to bring back 16,800 people on 74 flights today.

Worried Dundonians who had booked with the company gathered at the city centre store to be met by a sign on the door saying it had closed with immediate effect.

One devastated Dundee couple’s dream honeymoon has been left in tatters following the collapse of the travel operator.