Angus sweetie shop which is oldest in the world takes bite at online market

Its farthest-flung customer used to be Peter Pan author Sir JM Barrie’s sweet-toothed canary in London.

But now a Kirriemuir sweet shop which first opened its doors 186 years ago is preparing for global sales after going online.

Star Rock owner Liz Crossley-Davies said its most famous sweetie has been sent out across the UK since online sales started and inquiries are now coming in from America, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

“I think it would be incredibly naive of me to rely upon traditional sales methods – for tourists and visitors to find out about the shop, assume they will visit and buy in the same numbers as years of old,” she said.

“The shop is the oldest in Scotland and has survived until now. However, consumer spending, shopping habits and expectations have changed considerably in recent years and I need to ensure the continued longevity of the shop by moving with that change.

“The website has only just begun – along with the Star Rock products there are also about 60 other sweets currently listed and at least another 250 to be added.”

JM Barrie grew up visiting the shop and later, after moving to London, he took “Starry Rock” back to his canary in his flat.

The Star Rock Shop was established in 1833 by David Ferguson.