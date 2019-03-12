Angus stroke survivor backs campaign to raise £30k in 30 days to save group

A stroke survivor is backing a campaign to raise £30,000 in 30 days to save a support service which helps stroke survivors keep their independence.

Irene Smeaton, 84, from Letham, is part of a pilot project called Holistic Rehabilitation Support that sees stroke survivors get one-to-one support to adjust to home life and rebuild their confidence.

With the year-long trial set to end on April 1, Irene has joined with Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland to raise £30,000 to make sure the pilot service continues and is extended across Tayside.

Irene, a retired ward sister, suffered a stroke on March 14 2018.

She said: “I got up in the middle of the night to make a cup of coffee. The next thing I remember is my face bouncing off the kitchen door. I was on the floor alone and I couldn’t move.”

Her daughter Linda found her on the kitchen floor hours later.

The stroke took Irene’s ability to read, left her struggling to write and count and unable to walk.

Since the stroke she has been fighting to get back her skills and independence with the help of Hazel Staniforth who delivers Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s pilot support service at Perth Royal Infirmary.

The project has helped 32 stroke survivors.

To donate visit chss.org.uk/tayside.