Angus sportscar star Mitchell in ‘maximum attack’ mode for launch of British GT title defence

GT British GT champion Sandy Mitchell is ready to launch “maximum attack” for the start of his title defence at Brands Hatch this weekend.

The Angus 21-year-old will again pilot his Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo, prepared by Barwell Motorsport, in the ultra-competitive series.

Six months on from wrapping up the biggest championship of his career to date, the sportscar star lines up as a Lamborghini factory driver after the Italian marque added the Letham lad to its Squadra Corse stable of race aces in the close season.

Mitchell will partner Englishman Adam Balon in British GT’s Pro-Am class.

BRDC SuperStar

“It’s been a long off-season, so I can’t wait to get back on to the race track and go racing,” said the British Racing Drivers’ Club’s elite SuperStars programme driver.

“I’m looking forward to switching to the Pro-Am class in British GT, instead of the Silver class I contested last year, and to attacking the championship.”

The Huracan will be free of extra weight he had to carry as a Silver category driver last year – ballast which ultimately couldn’t hold him back from title success.

“The way the championship is organised this year, being much more set out for Pro-Am, will make it very competitive and the field very close,” he said.

“The top five to 10 cars are going to be exceptionally close in terms of lap times and race pace.

“I think it will be really exciting and I’m looking forward to stepping things up in the British GT.

“It’ll be maximum attack.”

New partnership

Mitchell, who partnered former BTCC race winner Rob Collard in the No. 78 Lamborghini last year, is looking forward to working with new team-mate Balon.

“We’ve tested at Silverstone and Snetterton,” he continued.

“Adam seems to be really happy with the car and I think the Barwell Lamborghini is performing well.

“I’ve built up a good relationship with Adam and I think we’re working really well together.

“We both feel comfortable and confident in the car, which is important.

“We’re looking forward to getting down to business in the season opener at Brands Hatch.

“I definitely think we’ll be competitive this season. We’ll be in the hunt for race wins.”

Relaxed

The cool Angus ace is also quick to deflect any thought returning as defending champion will put the pressure on him.

“It certainly won’t make a difference to me,” said Mitchell, who won the corresponding race at Brands Hatch last season.

“I feel it’s quite different in terms of the fact I have a different team-mate and we’re in a different class within the championship.

“Plus, the whole championship has a different look to it now that it’s focused on the Pro-Am and Silver-Am pairings.

“It feels quite new and different,” continued the two-time Spa 24 Hours winner.

“If I’d come back with Rob and everything was the same again in terms of the car and the class, then it would be different.

“I’d probably feel a bit more under pressure to try and repeat what I did the previous year.”

Another 2021 change is the fact Mitchell’s Lamborghini will not only be bright green, instead of the previous black livery, but most importantly it will carry the No.1 decal.

But it’s not a first for the former Dundee High School pupil.

Career backing

“I ran with the No. 1 on my kart after I won the British Junior Karting Championship in 2014,” he added.

“But I have to admit it looks pretty cool on the Lamborghini.”

Also prominent on the car is Black Bull Scotch Whisky.

The award-winning Huntly company has extended its partnership with the talented young Scot for a sixth season.

“Black Bull has been with me right through my sportscar career,” said Mitchell.

“They have been crucial in helping me develop to a level which has seen me crowned British GT champ.

“I owe them, and specifically co-owner Euan Shand, a huge amount of thanks.”

The Tayside hotshot will also be instantly recognisable from his race helmet – emblazoned with the unmistakeable logo of biscuit giant Tunnock’s, a brand synonymous with supporting Scottish talent.

“I’ve been fortunate to have the backing of Tunnock’s since I first had the logo on my kart in 2014.”

This weekend’s Brands Hatch outing is the first of nine British GT races across seven events and six circuits, culminating in the final two-hour race at Donington Park in October.