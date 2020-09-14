Angus sports and culture venues ‘could take years to recover’ from Covid-19 damage

It could take years for sports and cultural venues to fully bounce back from lockdown, Angus Council has warned.

That was the warning shot issued at a meeting where elected members discussed how the authority plans to recover from the coronavirus outbreak.

Councillors heard on Thursday it might take up to two years for ANGUSalive, which runs the region’s sports, leisure and culture venues, to reach 80% of its pre-lockdown income levels.

Currently the council provides a £3.901 million management fee to ANGUSalive, but this represents only 45% of its operating costs.

Councillors were told senior management teams from both the council and ANGUSalive are now working together to try and assess the long-term future.

Councillor David Fairweather, leader of Angus Council, said: “The unique circumstances of the sports, leisure and culture sector have been harsh and are likely to be enduring.

“We must do all that we can to support ANGUSalive and I am hopeful that, given the part they have to play in society’s recovery, government will also be supportive of them in their time of greatest need.”

He added: “As society moves from response to recovery and then renewal, we must ensure that our sports, leisure and culture providers are rescued from the perilous position they find themselves in through no fault of their own so that a local and national focus on physical and mental health and wellbeing is possible.

“ANGUSalive’s vision of changing lives by inspiring healthy, active and creative lifestyle choices resonates more strongly now than ever before as we go through and beyond this dreadful pandemic.”

At the meeting, the council said it wanted to create a kinder and more caring environment as the country eases out of lockdown.

That included grabbing opportunities to change the working culture for the better.

A new ‘recovery and renewal’ group has been created to look at what the council can do to change in the weeks and months ahead.

In a report presented at the meeting, it said: “Since March there has been a shift in the organisational culture, to one of increased kindness, understanding and care.

“As often happens in response to a crisis, teams across the organisation have pulled together and this led to an increased sense of togetherness and shared purpose.

“Through regular virtual opportunities for leaders at different levels to come together, we are starting to consider what work needs to be undertaken to ensure the culture shift can be retained and embedded.”

The council also vowed to invest more into IT equipment to make sure more of its staff can work from home long-term.