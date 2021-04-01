Angus SNP branches have been told to pay back £20,000 of coronavirus help they should not have been given.

Arbroath and Montrose branches each made successful £10k business support grant applications to Angus Council last July for help under the lifeline scheme.

But they have now been told the rules don’t permit grants to political parties and been asked by Angus Council’s finance chief to refund the cash.

A senior branch figure said the situation could have been avoided if the rules had been clear at the time.

Arbroath West and Letham SNP councillor, Alex King, said “The rules at the outset did not state that the local branch offices of political parties were not entitled to receive business support grant.

“As the branch treasurer I made an application for the grant to Angus Council, based on the rules as they appeared at the time, which was accepted as valid with a grant of £10,000 being awarded,” he said.

Council letter

“Last week I received a letter from (Angus Council finance director) Ian Lorimer requesting that the branch repay that £10,000 as we were not entitled to receive it.

Mr King said: “Arrangements to repay the £10,000 were immediately set in motion and after some considerable difficulties at the bank the grant has been repaid by bank transfer as requested by the council.

“It is a pity that these rules regarding political parties were not available when I applied for the grant as this situation could then have easily been avoided.”

The Montrose branch has not responded to a request for comment.

An Angus Council spokesman said: “We do not comment on individual grant applications but should we become aware of any issues, we would seek to remedy the situation as appropriate.”

Braden Davy, Angus Council economic development spokesman and Scottish Conservative candidate for Angus North and Mearns, said: “These grants were intended for the likes of small businesses who faced major costs because of Covid restrictions and loss of income.

“They had the safety net of putting employees on furlough through the Treasury scheme or accessing business loans from the UK Government.

“But many small business owners in Angus will have seen their dreams go to the wall while they waited for support like this.

“Any anger they felt about missing out while the SNP were given handouts would be justified.”