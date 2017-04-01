Angus has the second-highest rate of vulnerable children in Scotland.

Those were the findings of a new report by the Scottish Government looking at children’s social work statistics.

Only Glasgow City Council has more children per 1,000 of its under-16 population on the Child Protection Register.

But experts said it was a result of more kids who are at risk getting identified earlier.

Alison Todd, chief executive of child protection charity Children 1st, is originally from Brechin.

She said: “This could mean Angus is better at finding children at risk. Early intervention really is key in protecting children.

“So while some may think it is worrying there is a high rate of children in Angus on the Child Protection Register, at least we know those families and children are getting support.”

Bosses at the NSPCC — a leading UK children’s protection charity — also said the increase showed that more children were being supported.

The spokesman added: “We estimate that for every child known to services there are a further eight who are in need of support.

“There needs to be greater focus in early intervention services which support families and prevent abuse taking place.”

Every local authority in Scotland has a register — a private list of children, kept by the council’s social work department, registering children who may be at risk.

In 2016 there were 4.9 for every 1,000 children in Angus on the register — up from 4.5 the previous year.

The number of children in Angus on the register increased from 89 to 96.

A spokesman described child protection as a “very high priority” for Angus Council, adding: “While each case is assessed according to its own circumstances, we also look at the numbers of children who are on the child protection register and the reasons for that.

“We are confident that those children are in need of protection and benefit from a multi-agency protection plan. The protection of children and young people is everyone’s responsibility.

“We work closely with partners via our Child Protection Committee to ensure effective policies and practices across all agencies that ensure the identification of children, young people and families at risk at an early stage.”