Angus schoolboy’s winning animation to be featured in new exhibition

An Angus schoolboy is set to have his work featured in a new exhibition at Dundee Science Centre.

Ollie Hay, 11, from Tannadice, made a time-lapse animation from home as part of the science centre’s space-themed activities week competition.

As well as winning a science pack, his work is now set to be featured as part of the ‘animation station’, exhibition, which will form part of the science centre’s new Connect development to be unveiled early next year.

Ollie, who attends Tannadice Primary School, turned the family dining room into a workshop and film studio, where he created a papier-mache spaceship and a Lego rocket, which “took off” in front of a Lego crowd.

Taking photos every few minutes as the Lego spaceman climbed into the rocket and the crowd jostled in anticipation, Ollie created the time-lapse animation video out of around 300 photos.

Ollie said: “I was so excited when I heard I’d won the competition but even more excited about being part of the exhibition.

“It’ll be amazing to let everyone else see my animation, and maybe get other children involved in animations too.”

His dad Ian added: “We’re so proud of Ollie and his six-year-old brother Harry, who lent a helping hand.

“Ollie’s naturally curious and is always making something – our dining room is a hive of activity these days.

“Keeping up with school work is important but imaginative play is crucial too.

“It’s an added bonus that Ollie’s dining room school project has grabbed the attention of Dundee Science Centre’s exhibition team.

“We’re just delighted, and so proud.”

As the schools remain closed during the coronavirus lockdown, Ollie is keeping busy by perfecting his animation skills with a higher-quality camera and software.

He is also receiving virtual Japanese lessons from his grandmother, riding his bike and helping dad Ian create videos of a local beach clean project.

Lorraine Lemon, head of business and operations at Dundee Science Centre, said: “We have been absolutely blown away by the level of interest in our home learning programme and the exceptional standard of competition entries too.

“Ollie’s entry took things to another level and we’re just amazed by what he’s produced with a vivid imagination and some impressive technical skills – we can’t wait to unveil his animation to our visitors in the near year, and to get more youngsters enthused by animation in the months ahead.”

Dundee Science Centre is spending this week looking at the weather as part of its home learning programme, which is free of charge and gives children tasks to complete from the safety of their home during the lockdown.