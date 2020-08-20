Angus school pupil braves the shave in support of neighbour battling cancer

A kind-hearted 12-year-old has braved the shave in support of a neighbour who is battling cancer.

Forfar Academy pupil Chloe-Anne Carnegie decided she wanted to show her support for her neighbour Audrey Godfrey by shaving her head and raising money for Macmillan.

Chloe-Anne’s mum Debbie said she is “in awe” of her daughter – and that she loves her new look.

Debbie said: “Chloe-Anne has been wanting to shave her hair for months.

“She originally just wanted to do it to show her support but then we talked about ways she could raise money for a good cause at the same time.

“We held off from allowing her to do it as we really wanted her to think about what she was doing, so after a few months of her still being eager we got it organised.

“She is absolutely buzzing with the hair cut and she looks beautiful.

“I am just in awe of her and it was great that Audrey was feeling well enough to come over and do the shaving herself.

“Audrey is also amazed that Chloe-Anne decided she wanted to do it just for her. I think she was quite shocked and a bit scared to be the one shaving her hair off but it was a great day.”

Chloe-Anne set herself a target of £300 which she has already smashed with more than £800 in the pot.

Debbie added: “The amount she has raised is fantastic – we even had people walking past on the street who donated some change on the day.

“We are leaving the fundraising link up for a little while longer to see if we can raise any more.”

Anyone who would like to donate can do so by visiting bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/chloe-carnegie.