Angus Robertson has said the SNP’s election gains show it can be compared with “the best-rated political parties anywhere in Europe”.

The party’s former Westminster leader hailed the results so far after recording what he described as an “emphatic and unparalleled” victory in Edinburgh Central.

Mr Robertson won the seat previously held by former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson with 16,276 votes, and a majority of 4,732 over the Tories.