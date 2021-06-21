Monday, June 21st 2021 Show Links
Angus road reopens after crash between ambulance and Mercedes

By Alasdair Clark
June 21, 2021, 11:25 am Updated: June 21, 2021, 2:39 pm
Police were called at around 9am on Monday.

An Angus road was closed on Monday morning after a crash involving an ambulance.

Police Scotland officers were called to Station Road in Friockheim, at the junction with the A933 at around 9am.

The two-vehicle crash involved a Mercedes and an ambulance, with the driver of the car to be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision and it is understood no patients were in the ambulance at the time of the incident.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “One of our ambulances was involved in a road traffic collision around 08:57hrs today on the A932/A933 at Friockheim junction.

“No patient was on board and the crew members were uninjured.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9am to a report of a two vehicle road crash, involving an ambulance and a Mercedes, on Station Road, Friockheim, Arbroath, at the junction with the A933.

“There were no reports of any injuries and the road was closed for a short time.

“The driver of the Mercedes will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”