Two rushed to Ninewells after car bursts into flames on Angus road

Police closed a major Angus road overnight following a smash which saw one vehicle burst into flames.

Emergency services were called to attend the two-vehicle crash on the A933 Forfar Road in Arbroath, outside the RM Condor marine base, at around 9.15pm yesterday.

One of the vehicles involved was set alight by the collision, while the other landed in a nearby ditch.

Fire officers used cutting gear and hydraulic equipment to free the occupant of one of the vehicles, before passing them over to the care of paramedics on the scene. It is understood the person sustained a leg injury in the smash.

Officers closed the road overnight to carry out an investigation into the collision, re-opening it as of 6.15am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a call regarding a two-vehicle road traffic collision at 9.15pm on Thursday.

“The road was closed at 10.15pm and re-opened this morning.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish

Fire and Rescue Service confirmed fire officers had worked to remove an individual from a vehicle.

She said: “We received a call from the Ambulance Service at 9.17pm. We used breathing apparatus, hydraulic rescue equipment, a reciprocating saw, vehicle stabilisation equipment, one hose reel jet and sharps protection in containing the incident.

“One person was released from a vehicle and passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. We left the scene at 10.18pm.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 9.06pm last night to a road traffic incident on the A933, Arbroath.

“We dispatched three ambulance crews, a trauma team and our Special Operations Response Team to the scene and transferred two patients to Ninewells Hospital.”