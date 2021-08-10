Angus river rescue of stranded teenagers could have ended in tragedy, police warn

Police have issued a warning after two teenagers had to be rescued when they became trapped on rocks at the River North Esk in Angus.

Local officers said that while those two youngsters escaped with minor injuries, the incident could have been much worse.

They warned the section of the river where the girls became trapped, under Gannochy Bridge, Angus, has fast flowing rapids.

Local policing sergeant, Gary Johnston, said: “Luckily those involved suffered only minor injuries, however there was potential to have been much worse.”

Firefighters from the specialist rope rescue unit attended the scene to assist with rescue alongside other emergency teams.

The two teenagers had been stranded around 20m below the footpath next to the river.

Rescue workers could be seen standing on the bridge overlooking the water, with the road closed for three hours as a result of the operation.

Sergeant Gary Johnston added: “This particular stretch of the River North Esk, whilst providing scenic views and an enjoyable walk, has fast flowing rapids.

“Open water swimming and paddling can be very inviting but it is extremely dangerous, even for the most experienced swimmers or supervised children.

“The conditions can change very quickly and there are often hidden risks like deeper water and strong currents.

“Members of the public are reminded to take all potential risks in to account when considering entering a body of water or waterway.

“The message I want to send to everyone is clear, it is better to keep a safe distance from water if possible.”