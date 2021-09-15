Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021
News / Local / Angus

Angus residents baffled by ‘patches of violet light’ in night sky

By Matteo Bell
September 15, 2021, 5:07 pm
The lights were seen across Angus.
Residents of Arbroath and Montrose were baffled by a pair of blueish-purple lights floating in the night sky.

The lights, which were seen by residents between 9 and 10pm on Tuesday, appeared to float through the clouds, occasionally disappearing before coming back.

Those who spotted them were quick to make light of the situation, comparing the scene to E.T and Batman’s Bat-Signal.

Some have compared the lights to the bat signal.

However others were more confused by the strange orbs and questioned paranormal activities.

Angus aliens?

One St Vigeans resident said: “I really started to think this was a UFO or some experimental weapon being tested.

“I saw it near the boundary with RM Condor about 9.30pm.

“At first there seemed to be a beam connecting the two patches of light but that soon disappeared.”

The exterior of RM Condor.

He added: “All that was left was two patches of violet light.

“The patches were light squares with the edges rounded and there looked to be a little gap between the two objects.

“Both moved fairly slowly and a couple of times disappeared completely before flashing back on.

“They moved further over St Vigeans and then disappeared.

“It was not an alarming experience, just a curious one.

“Although the patches appear blue on the photograph, in reality, they were more a violet purple.”

What were the lights?

While it may sound like science-fiction, it’s the violet visions had a simple explanation.

Network Rail say the blue lights were the result of their measurement train which uses lights on its roof to scan overhead power lines.

The locomotive runs up and down the east coast, using its many cameras and sensors to asses the track, signalling and overhead power.

When mixed with low cloud cover, the train’s lights create an effect identical to what was seen on Tuesday night.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Our measurement trains plays a vital role in maintaining the railway – helping us to spot potential faults before they affect services.

“The lights seen in the sky are caused by a monitoring system which is used to check overhead power cables and other structures above the height of the train.”