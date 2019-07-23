Angus record store owner reunites singer with copy of his LP after 40 years

A tongue-in-cheek jibe about a little-known singer from the 1970s has reunited the artist with what could be the only remaining copy of his album.

Neil McLeod, owner of Mo’ Fidelity Records in Montrose, set the bar high when he posted details of his first “Dubious album of the week” – You’re My World by Tony Strange – on his Facebook page.

“The plan was to give people a little laugh by sharing an amusing bargain bin record with a cheesy cover,” he said.

He was astounded, and slightly embarrassed, when the crooner’s daughter Maria contacted him.

She was trying to track down a copy of the only album made by her father and his musical partner Kay after the family’s copies had been lost.

The album was dedicated to Maria and her sister.

With the LP now in the safe-keeping of Tony, who is still singing at the age of 74, Neil said he was delighted with the happy ending.

He said: “We jokingly put the post up about the album and a week later there was a message from Maria asking if we still had it.

“I messaged her back and apologised about the posts but she replied saying she hadn’t laughed so much in ages.”

Maria explained her dad and Kay are still friends and both live near Swindon.

She said Tony was thrilled to be reunited with his LP 40 years after he recorded it.

“He was astonished I found one and amazed anyone kept it for 40 years,” she said.