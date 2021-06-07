Angus pupils hope their sea shanty will get attention of TikTok star Nathan Evans

Angus school pupils have created their own virtual sea shanty – and hope to get the attention of TikTok star Nathan Evans.

Pupils from Arbroath High School and its feeder primary schools – Arbirlot, Carmyllie, Inverbrothock, Ladyloan, Muirfield and Timmergreens – have created a short video of a strings performance of the sea shanty, Wellerman.

Each school filmed its contribution separately before they were edited together for the unique performance.

And now they are now vying for a shout-out from the man himself, saying it would “mean the world” to them to get recognised.

The video is in preparation for a special online concert being put on by the Angus pupils on Tuesday, June 15.

The Angus Schools Expressive Arts Showcase will be hosted on Eventbrite and will feature music, art and drama from pupils who have been hard at work honing their creative skills.

It comes after a tumultuous year in education because of the Covid-19 pandemic and Carol O’Rourke, principal teach of expressive arts at Arbroath High School, praised the efforts of pupils and staff who have ensured the event is going ahead.

She said: “We’re really excited to be putting on this event in light of another difficult year in education.

“I had wondered whether it would be possible earlier this year, and now we have all secondary schools in Angus involved, primaries, the instrumental music service, visiting teams, youth music initiative Angus, and we will be showcasing the work of hundreds of young people, thanks to the work of my amazing colleagues.”

The event is free to watch, and all you need to do is register online to secure a place in the virtual audience.