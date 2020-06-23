Angus pupils could miss out on school transport because of limited capacity

School pupils in Angus face missing out on council-provided transport after it was announced not all those entitled to the service would be guaranteed a spot.

Under normal circumstances the local authority provides school transport for approximately 3,000 entitled pupils daily.

But in a message posted to social media, the council outlined how the current social distancing guidelines have reduced capacity on the vehicles used to transport pupils to and from schools.

The council said: “We are working hard to make arrangements for home-to-school transport from August 2020. We already know that our school transport service will look different.

“The current government guidance in relation to physical distancing means we have reduced capacity on our vehicles. As an example a 16-seater vehicle may only be able to carry four children.”

“We are using information we hold about routes and sibling groups to plan these journeys. We are exploring all available options including making multiple trips or using additional vehicles.”

The message added: “Please note that due to the current guidance on physical distancing we may not be able to provide transport to everyone who is entitled to it – despite our best efforts.”

Under Scottish legislation, all pupils aged eight years of age and under who live two or more miles from their catchment school qualify for free school transport.

Those pupils aged over eight years of age who live three or more miles from their catchment school and all secondary pupils who live three or more miles from their catchment school are also entitled.

Despite the announcement Angus children and learning convener, Arbroath Conservative councillor Derek Wann, moved to reassure parents they would do everything they could to ensure pupils were given alternative options to get to school.

He said: “There’s a couple of reasons for this decision. One, we can’t obviously get 50 odd kids on one bus and two, there aren’t other buses available to double up.

“We will try and do our best for everyone and we want to try and find a solution that fits as many people’s circumstances as possible.

“It would be more helpful if the Scottish Government actually made up their minds if they are sticking to two metres or changing it to one because that changes the goalposts.

Cllr Wann also urged the Scottish Government to give greater clarity as to whether or not council’s across the country can expect the social distancing guidelines to be revised in the coming days or weeks.

“The message coming from John Swinney one day is completely different to what Nicola Sturgeon says the next, so it’s about time they gave us better direction and guidance, he added.

“The guidance we are working with at the moment is two metres but if for some reason it changes next week or whenever, it will mean more people can get on the bus and to school.

“Until there is specific guidance over whether the social distancing will get reduced or not, it does no local authority any good.”

Angus Council also announced that pupils who access the service as a ‘privilege place’ – meaning those who don’t qualify for free transport – or as a fare-payer will not be provided with transport by the local authority whilst the current restrictions are in place.

According to a school transport policy statement put out by by the local authority in 2018, privilege places can withdrawn at any time in the event of those seats being required for entitled pupils.

Schools in Dundee are also set to operate a reduced service for pupil transport and Harris Academy is among those encouraging staff, parents, carers and pupils to walk or cycle where possible in order to minimise pressure on public transport and the road network.

The school is also asking parents and carers to consider transporting pupils themselves by car and using the school bus network only when no alternative mode of transport is available.

In an online survey for parents Harris Academy said: “A single decker bus which would normally carry 45 school children can now only carry 10 and double deckers are reduced to a capacity of 20 passengers.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The health and wellbeing of our children and young people is our top priority, which is why we have asked councils to make arrangements to have physical distancing measures in place when schools re-open in August.

“Where school transport cannot meet the estimated demand/need, we are encouraging councils to have discussions with the relevant bus providers to work out whether additional provision could be made.

“We will continue to listen to and work with councils on how to safely get pupils back to school in August.

“The Scottish Government’s regular three-weekly reviews of the Coronavirus regulations now includes specific consideration of the evidence and data relating to transmission within schools and amongst young people.

“Where that suggests safety restrictions can be lifted or eased without putting pupils and teachers at undue risk, we will do so.”