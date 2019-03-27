Angus pupil, 12, expected to be reported following alleged knife incident at school

A 12-year-old pupil at an Angus secondary school is expected to be reported to the Youth Justice Assessor following an alleged knife incident on school grounds.

Police were alerted after reports a male pupil arrived at the school with a knife. It is understood it was later found in a bin at the school.

Details of which school in the council area the incident occurred at have not been released to date.

Police Scotland confirmed it has investigated an alleged incident at the secondary on March 18 and a report was expected to be made in due course.

