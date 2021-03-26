Angus pubs ordered before licensing chiefs over unpaid fees

Angus pubs and restaurants are to be hauled before licensing chiefs to explain a six-month delay in serving up their annual fees.

A string of “usual suspects” across the district came under fire at the latest meeting of the area’s licensing board for fees which remain unpaid since October.

The authority has now agreed to press the Scottish Government for powers to apply an excess penalty charge to premises which don’t pay up in time.

Annual fees – usually around £250-300 for a pub or restaurant – are due in October.

Licensing officer Daniel Coleman said premises receive reminders in September, then November and February in the case of late payers.

“There have been at least four pieces of contact,” he told the committee.

The board was presented with a list of 14 Angus establishments which have not paid fees totalling more than £5,000.

But members heard a few had paid up since the committee report was prepared.

Arbroath West and Letham councillor Richard Moore said: “It seems to me that it is the same names each year.

“We should move to a hearing on the premises which have fees still outstanding.

“We have got to look at who is repeatedly being later with payment.

“If this income doesn’t come in till half way through the year it’s not fair on our licensing staff who are trying to sort everything out.”

Scottish Government approach

Carnoustie Independent Brian Boyd said: “This is costing the council a lot of money to keep on chasing up the usual suspects.

“Is there any way we could look at a penalty for not paying on time?

“If you get a ticket in a car park and pay quickly then everything is fine, but we all know that total then rises if you don’t pay up.”

Councillors were told the current rules do not allow the authority to apply a penalty charge for later payers.

Officials will now write to the Scottish Government asking for penalty powers to be considered.

A review hearing was also scheduled for late April when all of the non-paying premises will be called before the board.

Occasional licence applicants ‘playing the system’

Councillors have also agreed a tightening up of the rules after a pandemic year which saw some premises apply for 20 or more occasional licenses.

Board members heard they included pubs trying to comply with the changing coronavirus restrictions by setting up outside drinking areas.

Carnoustie Distillers and Toll House Spirits applied for 26 and 24 occasional licenses respectively as their usual sources of distribution were closed down and they sought new ways of selling their products.

“They very rarely sell from their premises or online, that had been to see them through the pandemic,” said Mr Coleman.

“It is normally through outlets such as farmers markets, which fortunately seem to be re-opening,” he said.

Licensing team leader Nanette Page said: “The pragmatic approach adopted by the department in granting occasional licences has resulted in 16 premises having been granted more than four occasional licences.

“Of those 16, three have successfully applied for a major variation to their licence to licence an outdoor area.

“There has been one provisional premises licence application and one full premises licence granted to premises who have operated with an excess of four occasional licences.

“Where applicants have made sufficient effort towards obtaining either a major variation or premises licence, occasional licences have continued to be granted as they are complying with the statement of policy.”

Councillor Richard Moore said: “I can appreciate many of these occasional licenses are due to the outside drinking areas.

“But is seems to be quite excessive and hints at playing the system.”