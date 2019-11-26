Angus primary school gifted books worth more then £1,000

Primary pupils are certainly going to read all about it after being gifted books worth more than £1,000.

The special delivery came thanks to Fiona Sivewright, an independent organiser with book firm Usborne, who has been working with Murroes Primary for five years.

She said: “Usborne has a school package whereby for every book sold by them to parents at a fair they will increase it by 60%. It’s great that the school, which has only 106 pupils, was able to get books worth £1,245 for nothing.

“It was great to see the excitement on the faces of the kids and the teachers when I took them along because so many schools don’t have budgets.

“This year has been the most successful with the Murroes pupils taking part in a sponsored reading event as well as the book fair.

“There was also a reading cafe where parents, grandparents and carers were able to come in and enjoy a book and a coffee with their children.”