Angus primary school closes due to ‘building issue’

An Angus school has been forced to close due to a “building issue”.

Airlie Primary will shut to all pupils on Wednesday.

A decision on whether the school will reopen later on in the week is yet to be announced.

The closure affects both nursery and primary pupils.

Angus Council posted: “Airlie PS will be closed to nursery/primary pupils on Wednesday, April 3 2019. A decision will be made for the rest of the week asap, more information will follow.”

The local authority’s spring holiday starts on Monday, April 8.

The school is around six miles west of Glamis, near to the boundary of Angus and Perth and Kinross.

More to follow.