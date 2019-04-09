Angus police appeal after car damaged by youth jumping on windscreen and roof

Police Scotland is appealing for information about vandalisms to cars after a youth jumped on the roof and windscreen of a vehicle in Forfar.

About 9:30pm on Saturday April 6 in Queenswell Drive, a red Mini Cooper was damaged by a male youth who jumped on the car causing damage to the roof and windscreen.

He was part of a larger group of youths, however was the only one seen to stand on the car. He is described as in his mid teens and wearing all dark clothing.

Slightly earlier at about 9pm, a black Nissan Qashqai at the junction of East High Street and Brander Ha had a wing mirror damaged.

Police said they have no direct link between these incidents, but the possibility they are linked does exist.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.