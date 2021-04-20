Angus plumber Philip Forfar could lose business after crashing work van into four parked cars

Angus plumber Philip Forfar, who crashed his work van into four parked cars just yards from watching police officers, may lose his business.

A blue MG and a Renault Scenic were written off after drunk Philip Forfar, 26, collided with them in his Ford Transit van on Church Street, Brechin.

Two other vehicles were damaged in the crash.

The self-employed plumber now fears he will lose his business as a result of the driving ban handed down at Dundee Sheriff Court.