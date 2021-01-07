A pervert caught with almost 20,000 sick images of child abuse and bestiality on his mobile phone and memory card has been spared jail.

Police found the stash after raiding John Dall’s Angus home.

The 42-year-old told police: “There’s no point in not being honest with you. I have done what you have said.”

Dall, a man with no previous convictions, pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to possessing the haul.

A sheriff opted against jailing Dall due to the work he has undertaken to address his issues.

The court heard police received confidential information that Dall was storing indecent images.

A search warrant was obtained and Dall was found to be the sole occupant.

He told police he had indecent images on his phone.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell said: “A number of electrical items were seized which included a black Samsung phone and an SD card. A full examination was carried out on the SD card and the phone.

“On the phone there were 6,491 indecent images, 4,817 were accessible and ranged from category A to C. They involved young females between infant and 15.

“The total video run time was one hour and 23 minutes.

“On the SD card, there were 11,256 images of which 10,845 were accessible.

“Sixty-six extreme pornographic images were found which showed adults engaging in sexual activity with dogs and horses.”

Dall, of Union Street, Brechin, pleaded guilty to permitting to be taken or making indecent or pseudo images of children between April 15 and September 27 2019.

He also admitted possessing extreme pornographic images depicting adults engaging in sexual activity with animals.

Defence solicitor Billy Rennie told Sheriff Tom Hughes that he could offer little in terms of mitigation but said his client had been working with voluntary organisations to address his offending.

Sheriff Hughes placed Dall on a community payback order with three years of supervision and a requirement to participate in the Tay Project and the Moving Forward Making Changes programme.

“These matters are very serious indeed and the court will make sure that young people are protected,” Sheriff Hughes said.

“Having said that, you have voluntarily, for some time now, realised you have a problem and been engaging in the Stop it Now programme.

“The appropriate way of dealing with this is by way of a non-custodial sentence.”

Dall was also placed on the sex offenders register for three years.

