Angus pervert behind bars for making child abuse pics depicting him abusing local kids

A photoshop pervert who edited a huge batch of child abuse pics so they showed him engaged in sex acts with “local children” was today behind bars.

John Myles even put horrific captions describing his sick fantasies involving the children on the pictures, which he created over the course of almost five years at his home in Forfar.

Police raided his property last July following a tip off and found more than 4,000 indecent images of children and 17 sick child abuse videos.

But when they were analysed the true scale of Myles’s depraved collection became apparent.

In total 353 of the images had been edited – with images of Myles’s head and those of children who lived near him copied and pasted on to the bodies of the adults and children depicted in the images.

A sheriff was given a document detailing the horrific sexual fantasies that Myles had added as captions to the image, which were too graphic to be read out in open court.

The lawman told Myles his behaviour was “in a different realm” to other child abuse image cases and remanded him in custody meantime.

Fiscal depute Nicola Gillespie told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused has used photo editing software and has cropped, cut and pasted images of himself in sexual positions with children.

“Some have been edited to show the face of children assesed to be known to the accused.”

The court was told 225 images were found to be at category A – the highest point on the scale used to measure the severity of child abuse images – with a total of 4001 still images found.

Myles, 51, of Caledonian Way, Whitehills, Forfar, pleaded guilty on indictment to taking or making and possessing indecent images of children between November 2013 and July 2018.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence until May 21 and remanded Myles in custody meantime.

He said: “You have used images of real children known to you and have adapted the images so as to show these children.

“The images are vile – they often are in these cases.

“The use of images of real children local to you moves your conduct in to a different realm and why you did it has not been explained to me.

“That being so I will defer sentence on you and you will be remanded in custody.”

Myles was also placed on the sex offenders register pending sentencing.

