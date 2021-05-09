An Angus pensioner who was caught with hundreds of child abuse and bestiality images has been spared a prison sentence.

Gregor Tyler, 67, initially denied all knowledge of a laptop which contained the vile material.

The discovery was made after an early-morning raid on the home he shared with his partner in Kellas.

In response to being questioned about whether he was attracted to children, Tyler said: “You’re labelling it different.”

Tyler was today ordered to perform unpaid work after previously pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to downloading indecent images.

Denied sexual interest in children

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC said: “These are serious offences involving you taking indecent photographs of children.

“You are somebody who does not have any sort of record and I am taking that into account.

“The majority of these images were Category C which is the lower category.

“It’s because of these features that I am satisfied I can deal with this today by imposing a community-based order rather than a custodial sentence.”

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine revealed police systematically searched Tyler’s home where they found a Samsung mobile phone and an Acer laptop.

She said: “The accused was arrested and taken to police headquarters. In respect of the laptop, he said he had no knowledge of the device.

“He was asked if he had any sexual interest in children and he said ‘no’.”

Utter depravity

Tyler then sought a consultation with his solicitor before responding “no comment” to all other questions posed by the police.

The devices were analysed and a number of images along with search terms were discovered.

In total, 372 images of child abuse were recovered which included images of the highest level of depravity.

Hundreds of images were also uncovered of adults engaging in sexual activity with dogs and horses.

The search terms found included phrases such as “incest porn” and “child porn sites”.

Tyler, of Bucklerscroft, Kellas, pled guilty to taking or permitting to be taken, indecent or pseudo photographs of children between June 19 2013 and May 26 2018 at his home address.

He also admitted possessing extreme pornographic images between June 19-October 28 2013.

Now fit for work

Tyler’s case was previously adjourned after Sheriff Drummond raised concerns about the terms of a social work report compiled by Angus Council.

The pensioner was assessed as being unfit for work due to his age which led to the revelation that some offenders in Angus would face a waiting time of up to 28 months for an unpaid work placement.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said that a fresh report revealed Tyler was now deemed eligible for unpaid work.

“He has always been willing to perform unpaid hours,” Mr Rennie said.

“These were relatively short periods of involvement in these matters and it’s a relatively small number of Category A images.”

Tyler was placed on supervision for three years and ordered to perform 225 hours of unpaid work. He was also placed on a stringent conduct requirement that restricts his internet access.

The pensioner was also placed on the sex offender’s register for three years.