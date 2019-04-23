Angus pensioner faces jail for sexually abusing sleeping woman on his couch

A Pensioner is facing jail for sexually abusing a woman while she slept on his couch.

Bruce Waddell, 76, told his horrified victim “it just happened” after she woke to find him sexually touching her.

A court heard the woman repeatedly vomited and scrubbed herself after the ordeal and Waddell sent an apologetic text the next day.

The pervert was warned by Sheriff Alistair Brown that he faces a “significant” period in prison.

On the night in question, Waddell met up with the woman and others for a social occasion.

Following an argument, one of the party went home on his own and Waddell took the woman to his house in a taxi. Her next memory was waking up to find Waddell abusing her.

Depute fiscal Nicola Gillespie told Dundee Sheriff Court: “She realised she was on the sofa and her trousers and underwear had been pulled down to her ankles.”

Ms Gillespie added: “She ran out of the house, into the street and he followed her saying ‘I didn’t mean it to happen’.”

The woman ran into the street and flagged down a van.

Waddell, of Ladybridge Street, Arbroath, pleaded guilty on indictment to sexually touching the woman and removing her clothing at his home address on November 27 2016.

Sentence was deferred for reports until next month and Waddell was remanded in custody. He was placed on the sex offenders register.