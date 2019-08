A pensioner has denied an allegation that he sexually abused a child over a 16-month period.

Francis Arnold, of Ernest Street, Arbroath, allegedly abused the child at an address in Montrose between March 25 2017 and July 22 last year.

The 67-year-old is alleged to have seized the child on various occasions, pulled on the child’s knee, inappropriately touched the youngster and exposed himself.

Arnold pleaded not guilty and had his first diet continued until Tuesday.