Angus pair launch eco-friendly clothing label

This brand new Dundee clothing label is the perfect choice for both style and eco-conscious locals.

Jay Marriott and partner Jackie Campbell came up with the idea for Killing Unicorn (KU) Clothing last year and now the brand has launched with a range of affordable eco-friendly clothing.

Jay, who currently works as a material co-ordinator for precision engineering, said the side venture is something he has been looking to do for a while.

The 31-year-old, who lives in Arbroath, said: “In the past I worked for a local company doing embroidery on clothing.

“While I was doing it I realised that I could do this to my own clothing and create my own brand.

“When Jackie and I started looking for suppliers for our clothing we really wanted to create a sustainable fashion brand.

“We found two suppliers who actually use off-cuts from cotton mills to create fabrics. The cotton waste is usually destined for landfill.

“Instead they collect and sort the off-cuts by colour, ready to start the journey to become an eco garment.

“Once colour sorted, the clips are shredded down, mixed with polyester and then spun into yarn, ready to be knitted and woven.

“Combining sustainability with fashion, we have carefully designed our collection so that it not only makes you look good but also makes you feel good about how our products are made without compromising on style.”

As with many new businesses, Jay and Jackie admit it is hard at the start but are excited to see their business progressing.

Jay added: “Although our side venture isn’t making us money at the moment, we are so excited to keep building our brand and producing our clothing.

“Everything has been done by ourselves including building our own website which I created and designing our own logo.

“Jackie’s main inputs have been our social media channels and promoting the brand so it has been great to work together on the project.

“I am obviously nervous as we have never done anything like this before but I am so excited to see where it goes.”

KU Clothing’s whole range can be viewed on its website at kuclothing.co.uk.